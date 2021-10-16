Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

