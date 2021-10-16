Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

WRTBY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

