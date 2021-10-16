Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

WAFD opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.