Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.20

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.20 and last traded at $156.85, with a volume of 12169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

