WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $39,522,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 233,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

