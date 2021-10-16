WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 51,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

