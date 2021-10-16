WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 51,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.