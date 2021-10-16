Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $68,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 31.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Welbilt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $59,793,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBT shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.