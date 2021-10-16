Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

