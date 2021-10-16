Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $63.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.91.

NYSE:BIP opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

