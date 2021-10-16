Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

