West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$218.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$218.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WFG. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$99.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 13.9296803 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.73%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.