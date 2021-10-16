Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of WNARF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

