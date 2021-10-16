Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 60.3% in September

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the period.

GDO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 12,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,348. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

