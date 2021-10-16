Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 39,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,502. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

