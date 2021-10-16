Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.22

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.22 and traded as low as $25.40. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 26,276 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $899.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

