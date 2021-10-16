Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

WPM opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

