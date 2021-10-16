William Monroe Buys 30,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe bought 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe purchased 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

