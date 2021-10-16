Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,983.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,849.53. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

