Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $602.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.10 million to $613.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.46 on Friday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

