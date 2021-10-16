W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce sales of $126.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.15 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $511.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $519.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.94 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $543.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. 3,279,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,144. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 190,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

