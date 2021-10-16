X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 385,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,332 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $42,493.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,353,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

