XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $107.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s current price.
XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.
Shares of XPO stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
