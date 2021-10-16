XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $107.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

