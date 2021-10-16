Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

YMAB stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

