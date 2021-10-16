Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 73.4% in September

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,927,900 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 494.3 days.

YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Yamada has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

