yAxis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $73,769.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005842 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $3.31 million and $73,769.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

