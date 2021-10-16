yearn.finance (YFI) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $36,161.26 or 0.58675314 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $203.22 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00110608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.58 or 0.99786079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.81 or 0.06345693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002653 BTC.

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders. Core Products: Vaults:Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise. Earn:The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page. Zap:A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins. Cover:Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual. Governance:The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes. “

