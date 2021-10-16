Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

