Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.19 Million

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $31.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $31.57 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $124.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 46,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $130.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

