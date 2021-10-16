Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce sales of $420,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 2,634,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,089. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

