Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after buying an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,896. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

