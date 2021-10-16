Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.25. ResMed posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.49. 570,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.23. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

