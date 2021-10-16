Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Sunrun posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,978 shares of company stock worth $8,027,015. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

