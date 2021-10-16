Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.93. 273,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $130,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

