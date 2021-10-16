Zacks: Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.90 Million

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post $122.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $123.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $105.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $477.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $544.81 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $548.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NYSE CLB opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

