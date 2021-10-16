Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.88). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

FRLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of FRLN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 67,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

