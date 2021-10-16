Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

