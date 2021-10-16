Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce $13.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.29 billion and the highest is $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $6,163,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.71 on Wednesday, hitting $843.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,824,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,205,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $687.44. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

