Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

