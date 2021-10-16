Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Zoetis also posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis stock opened at $202.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

