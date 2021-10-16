Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 478,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

