Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $433.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $456.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

