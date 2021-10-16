Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.