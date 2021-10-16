Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. MSCI posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $616.08. 215,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,404. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

