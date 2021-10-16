Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post $4.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.72. The Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $6.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $20.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after buying an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $86,945,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM traded down $13.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $511.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $877.41. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.