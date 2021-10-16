Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post $178.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.40 million and the highest is $182.28 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $751.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $825.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $907.95 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 13,084,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,594,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.