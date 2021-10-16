Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 147,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,053. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $446.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.68.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

