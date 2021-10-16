Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 398,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

