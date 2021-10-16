Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,816 shares of company stock valued at $26,261,533. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $326,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 118.8% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

