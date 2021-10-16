Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Sell

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

