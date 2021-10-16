Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.